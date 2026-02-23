Will Summer Biggies get Ticket Hike in Telangana?

Summer 2026 will witness the release of several biggies of Telugu cinema like Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Peddi. The High Court of Telangana made it clear that the permission for the ticket hikes in the state have to be applied 90 days prior to the release date of the respective film. This has been a huge setback for the producers as the release dates are getting changed at the last minute due to the delays. Several producers have met recently and discussed the same.

They are in plans to meet Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss a possible solution to prevent the legal challenges at the last minute which have been turning a headache for everyone. For now, there is no clarity about the ticket hike for the big-budget films in Telangana. If the government is convinced with the meeting of the producers, a new and standard GO will be issued to keep an end to the legal hurdles. A standard ticket hike will be introduced for all the big-budget films very soon. For summer releases, it is unclear for now.