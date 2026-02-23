x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Will Summer Biggies get Ticket Hike in Telangana?

Published on February 23, 2026 by sankar

Will Summer Biggies get Ticket Hike in Telangana?

Summer 2026 will witness the release of several biggies of Telugu cinema like Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Peddi. The High Court of Telangana made it clear that the permission for the ticket hikes in the state have to be applied 90 days prior to the release date of the respective film. This has been a huge setback for the producers as the release dates are getting changed at the last minute due to the delays. Several producers have met recently and discussed the same.

They are in plans to meet Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss a possible solution to prevent the legal challenges at the last minute which have been turning a headache for everyone. For now, there is no clarity about the ticket hike for the big-budget films in Telangana. If the government is convinced with the meeting of the producers, a new and standard GO will be issued to keep an end to the legal hurdles. A standard ticket hike will be introduced for all the big-budget films very soon. For summer releases, it is unclear for now.

