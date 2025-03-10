Will Trivikram replace Allu Arjun?

Top director Trivikram has been working on a script that will be made on a pan-Indian scale. He pitched the idea to Icon Star Allu Arjun and impressed him. With a lot of pre-production work involved, the film is expected to roll later this year. In the meanwhile, Allu Arjun has picked up Atlee’s film and the shoot commences very soon. The pre-production work is happening at a faster pace than expected. The team is working with the deadline to release the film during summer 2026. It would be a long wait for Trivikram as he would have to wait for a year more to start Allu Arjun’s film.

Trivikram has been idle for more than a year. His last film Guntur Kaaram released during Sankranthi 2024. Trivikram is now on a hunt for other options to start his next film. He has a couple of scripts ready and Trivikram is now keen to complete a film before taking up Allu Arjun’s project. Haarika and Hassine Creations will bankroll this project and an announcement would be made after Trivikram finalizes the lead actor. More details awaited.