Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Will Varanasi Release as per the Plan?

Published on November 19, 2025 by sankar

Sharwanand’s Bhogi joins Summer Race
Photos : Puttaparthi centenary celebrations
Will Varanasi Release as per the Plan?
Video: Premante Movie Director Navaneeth Sriram Exclusive Interview
Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th Year: Modi Unveils Coin, Stamps at Mega Celebration

SSMB29 named as GlobeTrotter is titled as Varanasi, a forest adventure packed with action and has a devotional touch. Superstar Mahesh Babu will be seen as Lord Rama and there are a lot of theories about the plot of this Rajamouli directorial. Though the makers haven’t announced the release date, the film’s music composer MM Keeravani announced that the film will release in March 2027. Rajamouli who is known to carve till perfection never sticks to the release date announced. But for Varanasi, he has to complete the shoot as per the deadlines and release the film after the date is announced.

As the film will have an international release in all the countries across the globe, the associated players across the international territories will ask for the deadlines and the release date in advance. The promotional strategy depends on the film’s release date. The team also has to promote the film across various platforms and all these are just linked to the release date. Rajamouli and his team are expected to announce the release date during the mid of 2026 as per the shoot and the VFX work done.

The film has a number of VFX shots and Rajamouli is not a man who compromises on the quality. He asks the teams to rework on the VFX shots if he is not convinced. The VFX team is working in advance for now to avoid last minute delays. Varanasi may release as per the announced date.

Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other lead roles in Varanasi.

Sharwanand’s Bhogi joins Summer Race
Will Varanasi Release as per the Plan?
Ram’s AKT Double Delight, Hits Like A 1000 Wala

Sharwanand’s Bhogi joins Summer Race
Photos : Puttaparthi centenary celebrations
Will Varanasi Release as per the Plan?
Video: Premante Movie Director Navaneeth Sriram Exclusive Interview
Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th Year: Modi Unveils Coin, Stamps at Mega Celebration

Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th Year: Modi Unveils Coin, Stamps at Mega Celebration
Seven Maoists Killed in Fresh Encounter in Maredumilli Forests
Telangana Group-2 Selection Scrapped: High Court Orders Fresh Evaluation

