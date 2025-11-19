Will Varanasi Release as per the Plan?

SSMB29 named as GlobeTrotter is titled as Varanasi, a forest adventure packed with action and has a devotional touch. Superstar Mahesh Babu will be seen as Lord Rama and there are a lot of theories about the plot of this Rajamouli directorial. Though the makers haven’t announced the release date, the film’s music composer MM Keeravani announced that the film will release in March 2027. Rajamouli who is known to carve till perfection never sticks to the release date announced. But for Varanasi, he has to complete the shoot as per the deadlines and release the film after the date is announced.

As the film will have an international release in all the countries across the globe, the associated players across the international territories will ask for the deadlines and the release date in advance. The promotional strategy depends on the film’s release date. The team also has to promote the film across various platforms and all these are just linked to the release date. Rajamouli and his team are expected to announce the release date during the mid of 2026 as per the shoot and the VFX work done.

The film has a number of VFX shots and Rajamouli is not a man who compromises on the quality. He asks the teams to rework on the VFX shots if he is not convinced. The VFX team is working in advance for now to avoid last minute delays. Varanasi may release as per the announced date.

Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in other lead roles in Varanasi.