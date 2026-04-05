Will Vijay’s Nominations Be Valid After Affidavit Discrepancies?

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is facing scrutiny over discrepancies in his nomination affidavits for the Perambur and Tiruchi East constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Election officials flagged variations between the two filings. His declared assets differ across documents. In one affidavit, he reported assets worth around ₹404 crore. In the revised details, the figure crosses ₹410 crore. His age is also inconsistent. One filing lists him as 52 while another mentions 51. There is also a mismatch in legal disclosures. One affidavit states no pending cases, while another confirms two cases.

The revised nomination now includes details of two pending cases. One relates to an alleged violation of election norms during a campaign event in Kolathur. The other concerns an incident at a party conference in Madurai where a supporter was injured after an altercation with security staff.

Vijay’s legal team says the discrepancies arose due to delayed information and have been corrected through updated filings. Under election rules, candidates are allowed to submit revised affidavits to fix errors. However, providing incorrect or incomplete information can attract legal consequences if proven intentional.

The final call rests with the Returning Officers during scrutiny. If the inconsistencies are treated as serious violations, the nominations could face rejection. In most cases, minor technical errors are allowed to be corrected.

For Vijay, who is entering electoral politics for the first time, this controversy has become an immediate test. A decision on the validity of his nominations is expected soon.