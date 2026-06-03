With 70.06 LMT Already Procured, Telangana Eyes New Rabi Record; Uttam

Telangana is on course to surpass last year’s record Rabi paddy procurement and cross the 75 lakh metric tonnes with procurement already touching 70.06 LMT, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said today.

He said another 4.95 LMT remained to be procured at purchase centres, while additional arrivals from the fields over the next week were expected to push the total procurement beyond last year’s record of 74.2 LMT, setting a new benchmark for the State.

Reviewing procurement operations across the State at a meeting with officials, Uttam Kumar Reddy instructed district collectors and Civil Supplies officials to resolve bottlenecks on a war footing, particularly in districts where procurement was still in progress.

Expressing confidence in the State’s procurement machinery, Uttam Kumar Reddy said Telangana was likely to close the season with procurement levels higher than those achieved last year despite challenges posed by weather conditions and shortage of hamalis.

He said special attention should be given to Nizamabad, Nirmal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy and Vikarabad districts, where paddy arrivals are expected to continue for the next ten days. “Push the districts to finish procurement before the monsoon gains momentum. Farmers should not suffer because of weather-related disruptions,” he said.

The procurement operations in several districts were nearing completion. Suryapet and Nalgonda districts are going to complete the operations in a day or two.

The Minister also reviewed storage arrangements and directed officials to immediately address space constraints wherever they existed. He was informed that additional storage facilities had been identified in districts facing shortages.

The Minister also reviewed the movement of Custom Milled Rice (CMR) and directed officials to expedite transportation and storage operations to ensure smooth procurement of fresh arrivals.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also reviewed the functioning of procurement centres and the welfare of workers engaged in procurement activities, including hamalis and support staff.

He directed officials to examine proposals for improving their welfare measures, including insurance coverage and other social security benefits.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of procurement staff, transport workers and labourers who had been working round the clock to ensure smooth procurement operations across Telangana.

Liberal revision of wages for Hamalis

He directed officials to extend better welfare measures for hamalis and improve their working conditions.

The state currently has 170 supply control points. Approximately 3,000 to 3,120 hamalis and sweepers work across these centres, ensuring timely and efficient movement of essential commodities. Taking note of their hard work and dedication, the Minister instructed officials to increase their existing rates.

The Minister further directed that a special drive be taken up to identify hamalis and sweepers who are eligible for Indiramma Gruhaalu (housing scheme). Eligible workers should be given priority and special focus under the scheme.

He also wanted officials to arrange insurance coverage for these workers, particularly to cover accidents and unforeseen incidents during work. It was noted that workers holding ration cards are already covered under the Indira Kutumba Jeevitha Bhima scheme. He emphasised that the government has always extended full support to these frontline workers who work diligently to maintain the supply chain. (EOM)