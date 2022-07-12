Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan alerted District Collectors to be vigilant as IMD predicts heavy rain in the next two days during a video conference meeting on Tuesday.

As a precautionary measure, the chief minister has released Rs 2 crore each to four districts – Eluru, Alluri Seetharama Raju, East Godavari, and Dr Ambedkar Konaseema – which are prone to floods and heavy rainfall. He also directed other collectors to feel free and send any requests to Chief Secretary and CMO, who are available round the clock.

Abnormally high water discharges of as much as 13 lakh cusecs have been recorded in early July in the Godavari, which is very alarming. Since Maharastra expected to receive more rainfall, it is expected that water levels in the Godavari will rise further.

The chief minister directed the district authorities to ensure that flood relief centres are adequately stocked. “Food, blankets, and clean toilets should be maintained and monitored. People leaving the camps should receive Rs 2,000 per family or Rs 1,000 per person, whichever is reasonable” said the Chief Minister.

“Two NDRF teams have been deployed in Kunavaram and Chittoor while four SDRF teams in other districts,” CM said.

He directed the collectors to set up control rooms in the district and ensure that it was operational and monitored round the clock. Further, the line department should be prepared with alternatives, and SOP followed, the chief minister said.

The Chief Minister also asked the collectors to send daily reports of losses and damage in the districts.