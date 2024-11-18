x
Home > Movie News

Witness Chay, Pallavi’s Magical Chemistry In Bujji Thalli

Published on November 18, 2024 by swathy

The makers of Thandel starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi have come up with an update regarding the film’s first single, Bujji Thalli. Set to be released on November 21st, the song promises to bring out the magical chemistry between the lead pair.

In the song poster, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are seen embracing each other in a tender moment that beautifully captures the essence of their characters’ love story in Thandel. The joy and affection radiating from both actors suggest a deep connection. Chay sports a mass, yet endearing look, while Sai Pallavi exudes charm in a village girl avatar.

The music for Thandel is scored by Devi Sri Prasad. As the poster suggests, Bujji Thalli will be a beautiful melodious number. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel is based on real incidents.

With the first single dropping on November 21st, anticipation is already high for the film’s release. Produced by Bunny Vasu and presented by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner, Thandel is slated for release on February 7th.

