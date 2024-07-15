Spread the love

In a deeply distressing incident, a lady returning from a police station in Alwal, Telangana, was abducted and subjected to a heinous assault by an auto-rickshaw driver and his accomplices. The unfortunate event transpired after a 29-year-old woman had filed a complaint against her husband and was en route to her residence via auto-rickshaw.

The primary suspect, an auto driver named Shankar, has been apprehended, while his two associates remain at large. This traumatic occurrence took place on 12th July in the Alwal area.

The victim had initially engaged an Uber auto, bearing the registration number AP 11 TA 0266, to reach the police station. Upon her departure, the driver, who had waited nearby, offered his services for her return journey. He proceeded to drive her to Lothukunta, halting near a bar towards Golanka T Junction. At this juncture, two of his friends boarded the vehicle.

Subsequently, the assailants forced the lady into drink alcohol as they navigated through Venkatraopet in Alwal, ultimately arriving at an open area near the BS Venkatrao statue. The auto-rickshaw came to a halt adjacent to the Maisamma temple, alongside a white car. The perpetrators then forcibly transferred the victim to the car and committed sexual assault.

The victim managed to escape from the rapists and shouted for help. With the aid of a goods carrier, she reached a Ganesh temple and managed to contact the Police authorities. A Zero FIR has been registered by Bollarum police and transferred to the Alwal police station for further investigation.

-Sanyogita