Woman anchor death: Congress demands to seize BRS headquarters

AICC secretary Sampath Kumar demanded Telangana Govt to seize BRS party headquarters, alleging that, Opposition party’s office has become a haven for illicit activities and crimes. Raising serious concern over woman journalist and anchor Swetcha Votarkar death, Sampath Kumar pointed fingers towards BRS senior leader and former MP Joginpally Santosh.

Former MLA Sampath Kumar speaking in Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, explained how BRS party has been misusing Telangana Bhavan, party’s state office, by running TNews TV Channel and utilizing the space to harbor criminals and miscreants.

“Telangana Bhavan, the state party office of BRS, has become a haven for illegal activities and crimes. While the Government gave land for BRS to construct a party office, believing that it will help for the cause of Telangana and spreading Telangana’s culture and tradition, KCR and his family members are using it for nefarious and selfish purposes,” complained Sampath Kumar addressing the media.

“While the land is given to a political party, BRS leadership is running a television channel. What’s more disturbing is, women journalists and anchors are abused and harassed in BRS party headquarters. It is extremely painful and saddening that woman anchor Swetcha died due to the harassment of Puranchandra, who is a close aide of BRS senior leader Joginpally Santosh,” further said Sampath Kumar, coming down heavily on BRS top leadership on the occasion.

The death of 40-year-old journalist and anchor Swetcha Votarkar has created a huge shock in not just Telangana media circles but also in the general public. Turning the mysterious death into further sensation, even BRS top leader Joginpally Santosh name also got associated with it, necessitating a fair and unbiased inquiry on the woman journalist’s death.