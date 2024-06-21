Woman murdered in Bapatla, Naidu deputes home minister

A woman was murdered in Bapatla district during early hours on Friday. Shocked at the murder, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu deputed home minister Anitha Vangalapudi to visit the family and do justice to the victims. He also directed the home minister to console the family and ensure that justice is done at the earliest.

A woman went to the morning call on Friday morning. As she did not return home, her father went searching for her. He found her body near the railway track in the bushes. He complained to the police about his daughter’s murder.

The police reached Eepurupalem village of Chirala Mandal in Bapatla district and started an investigation. Bapatla SP, Vakul Jindal also visited the village and interacted with the woman’s parents. The police are looking into different issues to find the culprits. They are also collecting the data of the suspected persons in the village. They questioned several people in the village to know the motive behind the murder.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu directed the police to complete the investigation at the earliest and find the culprits. He wanted serious action against the killers. He also told the police to keep an eye on the women’s security in the state. He said that the safety of women is important to this government.

Chandrababu Naidu told the police that he would not tolerate violence against women in the state. Women and girls are to be protected; he told the police. He wanted the police to investigate the murder and bring all the culprits to the book at the earliest.