Women Are The Most Beautiful Species Ever: Siddu Jonnalagadda

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s youthful musical and love entertainer Telusu Kada will be hitting the screens on the 17th of this month. The team celebrated the pre-release event.

Siddu made an interesting statement, expressing his sadness about saying goodbye to the character Varun, whom he portrayed in the film. “As you know, for almost a year, I’ve been playing a radical and intriguing character. I’ve been living inside the mind of an eccentric person for nearly a year now,” he shared.

Speaking highly of women, Siddu said, “Whether you’re unaware of it, or simply choosing to ignore it, women are the most beautiful species ever on this planet.”

He also offered some advice to boys about love and relationships. “If a woman leaves with a broken heart, let her go. If you chase after her, you’ll lose your self-respect. The pain will come—let it. That’s when the Varun in you will awaken. We must always keep our emotions under control. The power centre should always remain in the heart.”

About his character, Siddu explained, “In this film, Varun wages emotional warfare and psychological violence—without wielding a gun, without carrying a knife, and without spilling a single drop of blood. He is the Bermuda Triangle of love triangles.”