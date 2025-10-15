x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Women Are The Most Beautiful Species Ever: Siddu Jonnalagadda

Published on October 15, 2025 by nethra

TRENDING

image
Women Are The Most Beautiful Species Ever: Siddu Jonnalagadda
image
Trending News Today
image
Somireddy’s Sharp Jabs at Jagan: “Google Has Exposed His Secrets — No Wonder He’s Angry!”
image
Bunny Vas about Fake Mafia in Tollywood
image
Dude Promises An Emotional Ride For All

Women Are The Most Beautiful Species Ever: Siddu Jonnalagadda

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s youthful musical and love entertainer Telusu Kada will be hitting the screens on the 17th of this month. The team celebrated the pre-release event.

Siddu made an interesting statement, expressing his sadness about saying goodbye to the character Varun, whom he portrayed in the film. “As you know, for almost a year, I’ve been playing a radical and intriguing character. I’ve been living inside the mind of an eccentric person for nearly a year now,” he shared.

Speaking highly of women, Siddu said, “Whether you’re unaware of it, or simply choosing to ignore it, women are the most beautiful species ever on this planet.”

He also offered some advice to boys about love and relationships. “If a woman leaves with a broken heart, let her go. If you chase after her, you’ll lose your self-respect. The pain will come—let it. That’s when the Varun in you will awaken. We must always keep our emotions under control. The power centre should always remain in the heart.”

About his character, Siddu explained, “In this film, Varun wages emotional warfare and psychological violence—without wielding a gun, without carrying a knife, and without spilling a single drop of blood. He is the Bermuda Triangle of love triangles.”

Previous Trending News Today
else

TRENDING

image
Women Are The Most Beautiful Species Ever: Siddu Jonnalagadda
image
Bunny Vas about Fake Mafia in Tollywood
image
Dude Promises An Emotional Ride For All

Latest

image
Women Are The Most Beautiful Species Ever: Siddu Jonnalagadda
image
Trending News Today
image
Somireddy’s Sharp Jabs at Jagan: “Google Has Exposed His Secrets — No Wonder He’s Angry!”
image
Bunny Vas about Fake Mafia in Tollywood
image
Dude Promises An Emotional Ride For All

Most Read

image
Somireddy’s Sharp Jabs at Jagan: “Google Has Exposed His Secrets — No Wonder He’s Angry!”
image
“One State, One Capital, One Vision”: Nara Lokesh on Andhra Pradesh’s New Era of Growth
image
Inside the YSR Family Feud: NCLAT Puts Saraswati Power Ownership on Hold

Related Articles

Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions