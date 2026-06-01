Working with Ram Charan is a blessing for me – Janhvi Kapoor

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s rural sports drama Peddi is creating waves of anticipation everywhere. The movie directed by Buchi Babu Sana has created Pan-India sensation and global buzz, prior to its release on 4th June. Now, at the Vijayawada pre-release event, leading lady Janhvi Kapoor stated that she is happy to have worked with Ram Charan.

She called it as a blessing for her to share screen with him, playfully, giving slogan, “Jai Charan”. Further she stated that everyone in the team have worked hard to make Peddi, a must watch experience to audiences. She called the movie as an immersive inspiring story about finding a person’s identity.

Janhvi Kapoor went on to state that she is thrilled to have work with AR Rahman, Buchi Babu and producer Venkata Satish Kilaru for this film. She concluded her speech by performing an iconic line from her mother Sridevi and Chiranjeevi’s all-time classic Jagadeeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari giving a massive treat to audiences.