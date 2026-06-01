x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Working with Ram Charan is a blessing for me – Janhvi Kapoor

Published on June 1, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Peddi Is A Once-In-A-Decade Emotional Experience – Ram Charan
image
Working with Ram Charan is a blessing for me – Janhvi Kapoor
image
Ram Charan is set to hit Global Mega Sixer with Peddi – Jagapathi Babu
image
Peddi Massa Massa Video Song: Goosebumps Unlimited
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Telangana Nav Nirman Sabha Hits Roadblock as Police Deny Permission

Working with Ram Charan is a blessing for me – Janhvi Kapoor

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s rural sports drama Peddi is creating waves of anticipation everywhere. The movie directed by Buchi Babu Sana has created Pan-India sensation and global buzz, prior to its release on 4th June. Now, at the Vijayawada pre-release event, leading lady Janhvi Kapoor stated that she is happy to have worked with Ram Charan.

She called it as a blessing for her to share screen with him, playfully, giving slogan, “Jai Charan”. Further she stated that everyone in the team have worked hard to make Peddi, a must watch experience to audiences. She called the movie as an immersive inspiring story about finding a person’s identity.

Janhvi Kapoor went on to state that she is thrilled to have work with AR Rahman, Buchi Babu and producer Venkata Satish Kilaru for this film. She concluded her speech by performing an iconic line from her mother Sridevi and Chiranjeevi’s all-time classic Jagadeeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari giving a massive treat to audiences.

Next Peddi Is A Once-In-A-Decade Emotional Experience – Ram Charan Previous Ram Charan is set to hit Global Mega Sixer with Peddi – Jagapathi Babu
else

TRENDING

image
Peddi Is A Once-In-A-Decade Emotional Experience – Ram Charan
image
Working with Ram Charan is a blessing for me – Janhvi Kapoor
image
Ram Charan is set to hit Global Mega Sixer with Peddi – Jagapathi Babu

Latest

image
Peddi Is A Once-In-A-Decade Emotional Experience – Ram Charan
image
Working with Ram Charan is a blessing for me – Janhvi Kapoor
image
Ram Charan is set to hit Global Mega Sixer with Peddi – Jagapathi Babu
image
Peddi Massa Massa Video Song: Goosebumps Unlimited
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Telangana Nav Nirman Sabha Hits Roadblock as Police Deny Permission

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan’s Telangana Nav Nirman Sabha Hits Roadblock as Police Deny Permission
image
Fake GOs and a Rs 1,000 Crore Land Grab: Former YSRCP MLA Faces Serious Allegations
image
Telangana Unveils Landmark Labour Reforms With Digital Wage Payments and Higher Worker Protection

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception