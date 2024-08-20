x
World Bank to give Rs 15k cr to Amaravati development

A delegation of the World Bank met Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Amaravati on Tuesday. The delegation had the discussions on the development of Amaravati in the next five years.

The Central government had allocated Rs 15,000 crore to Amaravati construction. This was mentioned in the 2024-25 Central budget. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had promised financial support to the Andhra Pradesh government for the development of Amaravati.The present government is firm on completing the development of Amaravati. It is also getting building fitness reports done by the teams from IITs in Hyderabad and Chennai. The jungle clearance is over and the officials are getting ready for the formation of internal roads.The seed access road from Venkatayapalem is also being given a facelift now. The road connects Thullur on the other side passing through Mandadam, Velagapudi and Rayapudi. It connects the Assembly, Secretariat and High Court. The road was designed by the TDP government between 2016 and 2019.

Also Read : AP to have seven more airports, says Union Minister

Now, the present NDA government wants to restore the work on roads. The electricity, telephone and drainage lines will go underground. The officials have a package for this work, which was earlier given to the L&T. The contractor is coming back to Amaravati now to renew the work.Meanwhile, the chief minister is closeted with the team from the World Bank. Members of the Asian Development Bank have also joined the World Bank team. They are touring Amaravati now. They will be here till August 27, meeting the officials, holding talks and also visiting the sites.
The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank would together give Rs 15,000 crore loan to the State government with the Central government standing guarantee. The government would use the money to complete Amaravati.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is firm on making Amaravati as the permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh. He doesn’t want to give a chance to the next government to think of changing the capital as was done by the previous YSR Congress government. The YSR Congress had proposed Amaravati as the legislative capital while moving Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool as judicial capital. Chandrababu Naidu is not interested in such a plan any more and wants to make Amaravati the permanent capital of the state.

