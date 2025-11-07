World Cup Star Sree Charani meets Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh

Team India’s recent triumph in the Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup has brought immense pride to the nation. Among the stars of this historic victory was Kadapa’s talented left-arm spinner Nallapureddy Sree Charani Reddy, whose outstanding performance played a crucial role in India’s championship run.

On Monday, Sree Charani met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh at the CM’s camp office. Accompanied by former Indian captain Mithali Raj, she was given a warm welcome by the minister himself. During the meeting, Sree Charani shared memorable moments from the World Cup journey and spoke about the team’s experience lifting the trophy.

Earlier in the day, Sree Charani arrived at Gannavaram Airport from Delhi, where she received a grand welcome. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Andhra Cricket Association President Kesineni Chinni, ACA Secretary Sana Satish, and SAP Chairman Ravi Naidu were among those who greeted her. From the airport, she was taken to Vijayawada in a celebratory rally, reflecting the state’s pride in her remarkable achievement.

At the CM’s office, both Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh congratulated Sree Charani and Mithali Raj for their contribution to India’s historic win. The Chief Minister praised the team for showcasing the strength and determination of Indian women on the global stage. He said that their success would serve as an inspiration to young girls across the country who aspire to excel in sports.

There are also reports that the Andhra Pradesh government is considering offering a government job to Sree Charani in recognition of her achievements. Other states have already rewarded players from their respective regions with cash prizes and job offers.

In the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup, Sree Charani impressed with her consistent performances. She took 14 wickets in nine matches, becoming India’s second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Her impactful spells against Australia and South Africa earned widespread praise and played a vital role in India’s success.

Coming from a remote village in Kadapa district, Sree Charani’s journey is a story of grit, talent, and perseverance. Her rise from a small-town cricketer to a world champion stands as a shining example of what determination and hard work can achieve.