Yash joins the shoot of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Yash is a part of the Ramayana and he is filming scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai. The KGF actor is essaying the powerful role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. Ranbir and Sai Pallavi have already filmed some of their important episodes in Mumbai. Now, Yash joined the sets of the film and he is also co-producing the film.

Reports say Yash is in Mumbai and started filming Ramayana – Part 1. The KGF star tried on costumes for two days and then began filming his scenes on February 21. They are currently filming exciting war scenes, including important battles, at Aksa Beach in Mumbai. After they finish this part, they will move to a studio in Dahisar to film the next scenes.

They will use both green screen and real filming locations, plus lots of special effects. Ranbir isn’t needed for this part because it’s not the big fight between Ram and Ravana. Other important actors are working with Yash now. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana will be a huge story told in two installments. The first part is planned to come out for Diwali in 2026 and the second will be in theaters for Diwali in 2027. Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, Indira Krishna will be seen in other prominent roles in this mythological epic.