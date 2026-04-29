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Home > Movie News

Yash’s Emotional Post on Toxic Release

Published on April 29, 2026 by nymisha

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Yash’s Emotional Post on Toxic Release

Yash is completely focused on a film named Toxic. The film’s release was pushed by a year and a half. The makers announced that the film will hit the theatres on June 4th and there are speculations that the film’s release is pushed again. Yash came out with a statement today and confirmed that Toxic is now pushed and he did not confirm the new release date of the film.

“Toxic is complete and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4th as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, global aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon” told the statement of Yash.

With big money involved, the producers of Toxic are already in a huge stress. The digital deal is yet to be closed and the film’s teaser has triggered several controversies. Though Yash has big plans to prove with Toxic, the film’s release day is losing the interest and buzz that surrounded the film. Hope the team finds out the best available release date and plans a grand release soon.

Geethu Mohandas directed Toxic and KVN Productions, Monster Mind Pictures are the producers.

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