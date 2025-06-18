Yash’s Gentleman Gesture for Kiara Advani

After the super success of KGF franchise, Yash is not in a hurry and he is quite choosy. He is completely focused on his upcoming film Toxic and the release is pushed by more than a year. The shoot of the film is yet to be completed. The film’s leading lady Kiara Advani is pregnant and is all set to take a maternity break. With the delay in the shoot, the actress is on a rush to complete the pending shoot before heading for break. The pending shoot has to be completed in Bengaluru but Yash has convinced the team of Toxic to shift the shoot to Mumbai for Kiara Advani.

He asked the film’s director Geethu Mohandas to plan the schedules in Mumbai and he also asked the makers to work on the finances. Yash is also a co-producer for Toxic and the other producer KVN Productions had no objections to shift the shoot to Mumbai. Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Akshay Oberoi will be seen in other important roles. Toxic is slated for March 19th, 2026 release in all the Indian languages.