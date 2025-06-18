x
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Yash’s Gentleman Gesture for Kiara Advani

Published on June 18, 2025 by swathy

Yash’s Gentleman Gesture for Kiara Advani

Yash's Toxic

After the super success of KGF franchise, Yash is not in a hurry and he is quite choosy. He is completely focused on his upcoming film Toxic and the release is pushed by more than a year. The shoot of the film is yet to be completed. The film’s leading lady Kiara Advani is pregnant and is all set to take a maternity break. With the delay in the shoot, the actress is on a rush to complete the pending shoot before heading for break. The pending shoot has to be completed in Bengaluru but Yash has convinced the team of Toxic to shift the shoot to Mumbai for Kiara Advani.

He asked the film’s director Geethu Mohandas to plan the schedules in Mumbai and he also asked the makers to work on the finances. Yash is also a co-producer for Toxic and the other producer KVN Productions had no objections to shift the shoot to Mumbai. Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Akshay Oberoi will be seen in other important roles. Toxic is slated for March 19th, 2026 release in all the Indian languages.

