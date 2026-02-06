Yash’s Toxic: Dil Raju’s Biggest Bet

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Yash’s Toxic: Dil Raju’s Biggest Bet

Published on February 6, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Tharun Bhascker’s GPS Title Poster: Fascinating
image
Finding Arjuna: Venky Explains Aniesh’s Rigorous Preparation
image
Yash’s Toxic: Dil Raju’s Biggest Bet
image
Pradeep Ranganathan Delays LIK Again?
image
Mythri locks Naveen Polishetty

Yash’s Toxic: Dil Raju’s Biggest Bet

Kannada Superstar Yash has taken a long break after the super success of KGF: Chapter 2. He rejected a series of films and he finally has chosen Toxic, a high-voltage action drama directed by Geetu Mohandas. The teaser of Toxic has been out recently and it triggered controversies. Toxic will head for a clash with Bollywood film Dhurandhar 2 which is the most awaited Hindi film of the year. The clash would be a disadvantage for both the films.

Top Telugu producer Dil Raju is said to have acquired the theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu states for a whopping price of Rs 120 crores. Dil Raju will release the film on an advance basis and the entire investment will be refundable. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will release Toxic in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regions. This is the biggest bet for Dil Raju on the distribution side in recent times. Toxic is also the biggest deal in Telugu states for a non-Telugu film.

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations are the producers of Toxic. Kiara Advani and Nayanthara will be seen in other important roles in Toxic.

Next Finding Arjuna: Venky Explains Aniesh’s Rigorous Preparation Previous Pradeep Ranganathan Delays LIK Again?
else

TRENDING

image
Tharun Bhascker’s GPS Title Poster: Fascinating
image
Finding Arjuna: Venky Explains Aniesh’s Rigorous Preparation
image
Yash’s Toxic: Dil Raju’s Biggest Bet

Latest

image
Tharun Bhascker’s GPS Title Poster: Fascinating
image
Finding Arjuna: Venky Explains Aniesh’s Rigorous Preparation
image
Yash’s Toxic: Dil Raju’s Biggest Bet
image
Pradeep Ranganathan Delays LIK Again?
image
Mythri locks Naveen Polishetty

Most Read

image
Jana Sena’s Move in Telangana Adds a New Twist to the Municipal Battle
image
AP’s first co-working space & digital library in Kuppam – APTS Chairman Mannava Mohana Krishna
image
Chandrababu Naidu Orders Committee to Reexamine SIT Report on Tirumala Ghee Controversy

Related Articles

Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions