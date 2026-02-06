Yash’s Toxic: Dil Raju’s Biggest Bet

Kannada Superstar Yash has taken a long break after the super success of KGF: Chapter 2. He rejected a series of films and he finally has chosen Toxic, a high-voltage action drama directed by Geetu Mohandas. The teaser of Toxic has been out recently and it triggered controversies. Toxic will head for a clash with Bollywood film Dhurandhar 2 which is the most awaited Hindi film of the year. The clash would be a disadvantage for both the films.

Top Telugu producer Dil Raju is said to have acquired the theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu states for a whopping price of Rs 120 crores. Dil Raju will release the film on an advance basis and the entire investment will be refundable. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will release Toxic in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regions. This is the biggest bet for Dil Raju on the distribution side in recent times. Toxic is also the biggest deal in Telugu states for a non-Telugu film.

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations are the producers of Toxic. Kiara Advani and Nayanthara will be seen in other important roles in Toxic.