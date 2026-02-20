x
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Home > Movie News

Toxic Teaser: Yash surprises with his Makeover

Published on February 20, 2026 by nymisha

Toxic Teaser: Yash surprises with his Makeover

Toxic Teaser Talk

The KGF franchise unleashed one more pan-Indian star named Yash and the Kannada Superstar has taken up one more ambitious project titled Toxic. He worked on the film for over three years and the film is now ready for release. The teaser of the film is released and it is packed with explosive action. Yash steals the show with his screen presence and the audience will hardly notice other stars on screen. When the audience are shown the KGF look, Yash surprises the audience with his makeover in the other look that is unveiled in the teaser.

The visuals look grand in every frame and the teaser is well presented without unfolding the plot. The film is set in the premises of a Circus. Yash’s powerful dialogues and the action episodes are the major highlights of the teaser. The cinematography work excels and so is the background score. Toxic teaser is grand and lives up to the expectations. With the makers spending lavishly, there is a lot of detail in every single scene. The sets are grand enough. Geethu Mohandas is the director and the teaser doesn’t show the glimpses of the actresses in the film. Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria will be seen in Toxic. The film releases on March 19th in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

