Toxic Teaser: Yash surprises with his Makeover

Toxic Teaser Talk

The KGF franchise unleashed one more pan-Indian star named Yash and the Kannada Superstar has taken up one more ambitious project titled Toxic. He worked on the film for over three years and the film is now ready for release. The teaser of the film is released and it is packed with explosive action. Yash steals the show with his screen presence and the audience will hardly notice other stars on screen. When the audience are shown the KGF look, Yash surprises the audience with his makeover in the other look that is unveiled in the teaser.

The visuals look grand in every frame and the teaser is well presented without unfolding the plot. The film is set in the premises of a Circus. Yash’s powerful dialogues and the action episodes are the major highlights of the teaser. The cinematography work excels and so is the background score. Toxic teaser is grand and lives up to the expectations. With the makers spending lavishly, there is a lot of detail in every single scene. The sets are grand enough. Geethu Mohandas is the director and the teaser doesn’t show the glimpses of the actresses in the film. Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria will be seen in Toxic. The film releases on March 19th in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.