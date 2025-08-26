x
Switch to: తెలుగు
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Yellamma lands in Sharwanand’s Hands

Published on August 26, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Trending News Today
image
Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda USA Premieres Today
image
No Change in Plans for Anushka
image
Yellamma lands in Sharwanand’s Hands
image
Varun Tej’s next film Back on Track

Yellamma lands in Sharwanand’s Hands

Sharwanand picks up Interesting Concept

After the super success of Balagam, comedian turned director Venu has taken time and penned a rooted Telangana-based-drama titled Yellamma which also has an emotional love story. Nithiin came on board for the film and producer Dil Raju announced that the shoot commences in August. After Robinhood and Thammudu ended up as debacles, Dil Raju decided to go ahead on a profit-sharing model and Nithiin was not much interested in the proposal. He walked out of the project.

After a long hunt, Yellamma now landed in the hands of Sharwanand. Though nothing much has been finalized, the discussions are going on. Sharwanand is one actor who doesn’t compromise on his remuneration. He will sign the project if he is paid handsome pay. He has three films lined up which are in various phases of shoot. If he gives his nod, Yellamma will start next year.

Next No Change in Plans for Anushka Previous Varun Tej’s next film Back on Track
else

TRENDING

image
Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda USA Premieres Today
image
No Change in Plans for Anushka
image
Yellamma lands in Sharwanand’s Hands

Latest

image
Trending News Today
image
Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda USA Premieres Today
image
No Change in Plans for Anushka
image
Yellamma lands in Sharwanand’s Hands
image
Varun Tej’s next film Back on Track

Most Read

image
Opinion: “Elections Are Not a Slogan: From Telangana to Delhi, Leaders Must Be Held Accountable”
image
Court Raises 21 Objections to SIT Charge Sheets in AP Liquor Scam Case
image
U.S. Imposes 50% Tariffs on Indian Imports Over Russian Oil Trade : Impact on AP

Related Articles

sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event