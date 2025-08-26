Yellamma lands in Sharwanand’s Hands

After the super success of Balagam, comedian turned director Venu has taken time and penned a rooted Telangana-based-drama titled Yellamma which also has an emotional love story. Nithiin came on board for the film and producer Dil Raju announced that the shoot commences in August. After Robinhood and Thammudu ended up as debacles, Dil Raju decided to go ahead on a profit-sharing model and Nithiin was not much interested in the proposal. He walked out of the project.

After a long hunt, Yellamma now landed in the hands of Sharwanand. Though nothing much has been finalized, the discussions are going on. Sharwanand is one actor who doesn’t compromise on his remuneration. He will sign the project if he is paid handsome pay. He has three films lined up which are in various phases of shoot. If he gives his nod, Yellamma will start next year.