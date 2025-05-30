x
Home > Politics

Yellow Tsunami in Kadapa

Published on May 30, 2025 by nymisha

Yellow Tsunami in Kadapa

The heart of Rayalaseema Kadapa, witnessed an unprecedented wave of yellow as lakhs of TDP supporters flooded the streets for Mahanadu 2025. Roads, junctions, and every corner echoed with chants of “Jai Telugu Desam! Jai Chandrababu!” The three-day event, described by CM Chandrababu Naidu as a “super hit,” marked TDP’s grand resurgence in Andhra politics.

The final day’s massive public meeting saw over 5 lakh attendees, shattering expectations. Despite initial fears of rain and low turnout, Kadapa proved its loyalty to TDP. Traffic came to a standstill for 50-70 km, with buses and vehicles packed with supporters. “Even pouring sand wouldn’t have left space like the crowd!” remarked a party leader.

Breaking past trends, the event ran strictly on schedule, a first for Chandrababu’s rallies. Sessions began at 10 AM sharp, and the public meeting ended by 5:10 PM . This newfound discipline signalled TDP’s “no-nonsense” approach.

Party general secretary Nara Lokesh emerged as the TDP backbone, overseeing everything from youth-centric policies to drafting six visionary laws for TDP’s next 40 years. His leadership sparked demands to make him “Working President.”

By choosing Kadapa, TDP sent a clear signal, Rayalaseema is a priority. The overwhelming response silenced critics who doubted the region’s support.”Today, every doorstep in Kadapa is painted yellow!” cheered a supporter.

Indirectly targeting Ex-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu declared:
– “TDP doesn’t fear threats—we fear failing our people.”
– “Economic terrorists in politics will face justice.”
– “Rayalaseema will now get steel plants, temples, and jobs!”

Mahanadu 2025 is a Stupendous success and the three day program witnessed huge followers and party supporters in attendance.

