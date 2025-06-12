You see characters not stars in Kuberaa

Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa starring Dhanush, King Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna has garnered huge buzz with its unique storyline and novel presentation of big stars ensemble. Director Sekhar Kammula is renowned for making intriguing films with fresh narratives and producers promise the same with this film on even bigger scale.

Asian Suniel Narang, Pushkar Rammohan Rao are producing the film with a massive budget and they interacted with media about the film. They stated that Sekhar Kammula shared the idea during Love Story filmmaking and they immediately got on board. Further they have revealed that Dhanush and Nagarjuna have come on board immediately after listening to the story.

Especially, they did not have convince Nagarjuna too much as the actor loved the script. Equally, he performed so well that only he could have done it, stated the producers. They said that Sekhar wanted Nag and the actor will be seen as a character rather than a star. In fact, they shared that Sekhar Kammula has made it a point to present the stars as characters and it will be interesting to see them all perform in this intriguing story.

They have also stated that each and every moment has been crafted by Sekhar Kammula in such a way that everyone will be emotional invested into the story. The movie is releasing on 20th June with high expectations and producers are confident that it will reach them without any doubt.