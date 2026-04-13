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Home > Movie News

You’ll All Know, All I Said Is Right Or Not: Shaurya

Published on April 13, 2026 by swathy

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You’ll All Know, All I Said Is Right Or Not: Shaurya

Naga Shaurya will be seen in an out-and-out mass avatar in his upcoming flick Bad Boy Karthik, directed by Ramesh and produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijaya Kumar Chintalapudi and Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi. The film is up for release this week on April 19th.

The producers shunned the rumours that they are in deep trouble due to the delay in their first film, and made it clear that they’re planning to begin their next project very soon. Actress Vidhi Yadav thanked her producer for the opportunity and wished that the movie would become a hit. Sridevi, who played a crucial role, stated that she feels happy to work with Shaurya and added that she gets positive vibes whenever she sees the producers.

Naga Shaurya thanked his producers for pouring their heart into making the movie. “A big shoutout to Rasool Ellore for presenting me so well in this film. I sometimes felt he could have been a great hero if he’d tried at the right age. For heroine Vidhi, this is her first Telugu movie. Sridevi, it was great working with you. Prabhas anna worked with you on his first film too. I hope I will be blessed with that kind of luck.

So many talented actors are in this film such as Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan, Samuthirakani. This story needed a cast like that. Director Ramesh delivered such a compelling narrative. I hope you all love it. The release is just a week away. Watch the movie so that you’ll know whether all I said is true or not.”

It remains to be seen whether Bad Boy Karthik will provide a big break for Shaurya.

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