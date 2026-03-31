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Home > Movie News

Young Actors missing Summer 2026

Published on March 31, 2026 by nymisha

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Young Actors missing Summer 2026

Several young actors of Telugu cinema have aimed to release their films in summer this year but most of them are missing the deadlines. Actors like Nani and Naga Chaitanya are occupied with big-budget films like The Paradise and Vrushakarma. Both these films were aimed for summer release but they were pushed because of the delay in the shoots. Varun Tej’s Korean Kanakaraju and Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yeti Gattu too were initially planned for summer release and they are changed due to several reasons. Akhil’s Lenin was planned for May 1st release and it will now release in June.

Kiran Abbavaram’s Chennai Love Story was initially planned for summer release and it is now pushed. Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasam Lo Oka Tara too was planned for summer release but it is pushed. Suriya’s Vishwanath And Sons too was initially planned for summer release and it is now pushed. Most of the young actors initially aimed to release their films during summer and most of them are pushed. Actors like Sharwanand, Adivi Sesh, Nikhil, Naga Shaurya, Anand Deverakonda and others will release their films in summer.

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