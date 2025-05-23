x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Young Beauties in Huge Demand

Published on May 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Land Grabbing Charges on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Accused
image
Chandrababu’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit
image
Nani’s The Paradise Shoot Pushed Again
image
When will Rajamouli resume the shoot of SSMB29?
image
Young Beauties in Huge Demand

Young Beauties in Huge Demand

Most of the top actresses are getting aged and are left with few offers. While Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela are the busiest among the top actresses, several young beauties are now making their impact in the South. They are rushed with offers and they are not demanding big money as they are yet to enter the big league. Here is the list:

Rukmini Vasanth: Kannada beauty Rukmini Vasanth is in huge demand. She is the leading lady in NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Dragon that will release next year. Before the release of this biggie, this Kannada girl has been approached for several big-budget films. She is considered for the heroine’s role in Prabhas’ Spirit and Venkatesh’s film to be directed by Trivikram. She has completed two Tamil films: Ace and Madharasi.

Bhagyashree Borse: Bhagyashree Borse made her debut with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan. The film fell flat but the young beauty is rushed with offers because of her stunning screen presence. Bhagyashree Borse is the leading lady in Ram’s Andhra King Taluka. She has completed the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom. She is also the heroine in Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha which is under shoot mode. Bhagyashree Borse has several new films to be shot.

Mamitha Baiju: Premalu girl Mamitha Baiju has been appreciated for her work in the film. She has completed a couple of Tamil films and has signed more than half a dozen Tamil movies. She is playing an important role in Vijay’s upcoming movie Jana Nayagan. She is also the leading lady in Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude which started rolling recently. The actress signed Vishnu Vishal’s Irandu Vaanam. Mamitha is also the leading lady in Suriya’s Telugu film directed by Venky Atluri. She has her diary full for this year.

Kayadu Lohar: Kayadu Lohar made her debut in 2021 but it was Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon that brought her overnight stardom. For her glamorous role in the film, she turned out a crush for many and went on a signing spree. Kayadu Lohar is focused on Tamil movies mostly. She is romancing Simbu in his upcoming film. She is the heroine in Atharva’s Idhayam Murali. Kayadu Lohar is making her Telugu comeback with Nani’s The Paradise while an official announcement is yet to be made.

Next When will Rajamouli resume the shoot of SSMB29? Previous Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to dad KCR spices up Telangana politics
else

TRENDING

image
Land Grabbing Charges on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Accused
image
Nani’s The Paradise Shoot Pushed Again
image
When will Rajamouli resume the shoot of SSMB29?

Latest

image
Land Grabbing Charges on YS Vivekananda Reddy murder Accused
image
Chandrababu’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit
image
Nani’s The Paradise Shoot Pushed Again
image
When will Rajamouli resume the shoot of SSMB29?
image
Young Beauties in Huge Demand

Most Read

image
Chandrababu’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit
image
Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s letter to dad KCR spices up Telangana politics
image
AP Liquor Scam: YS Sharmila Grills YS Jagan

Related Articles

Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look