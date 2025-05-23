Young Beauties in Huge Demand

Most of the top actresses are getting aged and are left with few offers. While Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela are the busiest among the top actresses, several young beauties are now making their impact in the South. They are rushed with offers and they are not demanding big money as they are yet to enter the big league. Here is the list:

Rukmini Vasanth: Kannada beauty Rukmini Vasanth is in huge demand. She is the leading lady in NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Dragon that will release next year. Before the release of this biggie, this Kannada girl has been approached for several big-budget films. She is considered for the heroine’s role in Prabhas’ Spirit and Venkatesh’s film to be directed by Trivikram. She has completed two Tamil films: Ace and Madharasi.

Bhagyashree Borse: Bhagyashree Borse made her debut with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan. The film fell flat but the young beauty is rushed with offers because of her stunning screen presence. Bhagyashree Borse is the leading lady in Ram’s Andhra King Taluka. She has completed the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom. She is also the heroine in Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha which is under shoot mode. Bhagyashree Borse has several new films to be shot.

Mamitha Baiju: Premalu girl Mamitha Baiju has been appreciated for her work in the film. She has completed a couple of Tamil films and has signed more than half a dozen Tamil movies. She is playing an important role in Vijay’s upcoming movie Jana Nayagan. She is also the leading lady in Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude which started rolling recently. The actress signed Vishnu Vishal’s Irandu Vaanam. Mamitha is also the leading lady in Suriya’s Telugu film directed by Venky Atluri. She has her diary full for this year.

Kayadu Lohar: Kayadu Lohar made her debut in 2021 but it was Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon that brought her overnight stardom. For her glamorous role in the film, she turned out a crush for many and went on a signing spree. Kayadu Lohar is focused on Tamil movies mostly. She is romancing Simbu in his upcoming film. She is the heroine in Atharva’s Idhayam Murali. Kayadu Lohar is making her Telugu comeback with Nani’s The Paradise while an official announcement is yet to be made.