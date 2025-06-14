x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Young Comedian to turn Director

Published on June 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Devara 2 Team waiting for NTR
image
Exclusive: Mythri adopts a New Working Plan
image
Tourist Family Director meets Nani: What’s Cooking?
image
Young Comedian to turn Director
image
Gaddar Awards: Tollywood Top Stars to Attend

Young Comedian to turn Director

Several comedians like MS Narayana, Srinivas Avasarala, Venu, Dhanaraj and others tested their luck as directors in the past. As per the latest update, young and happening comedian Rahul Ramakrishna who is one of the busiest and highest paid comedians is all set to turn director. Rahul Ramakrishna has completed the script work and he started the casting process. More details about the film will be announced very soon.

Rahul Ramakrishna has done impressive films like Arjun Reddy, Jathi Ratnalu and others. Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi raced to the top among the young comedians of Telugu cinema. Now, Rahul is all set to turn director soon.

Next Tourist Family Director meets Nani: What’s Cooking? Previous Gaddar Awards: Tollywood Top Stars to Attend
else

TRENDING

image
Devara 2 Team waiting for NTR
image
Exclusive: Mythri adopts a New Working Plan
image
Tourist Family Director meets Nani: What’s Cooking?

Latest

image
Devara 2 Team waiting for NTR
image
Exclusive: Mythri adopts a New Working Plan
image
Tourist Family Director meets Nani: What’s Cooking?
image
Young Comedian to turn Director
image
Gaddar Awards: Tollywood Top Stars to Attend

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Reddy finally cheers up govt employees
image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni
image
Pawan Kalyan Invited as Chief Guest for Hindu Munnani Event in Madurai

Related Articles

Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images