Young Comedian to turn Director

Several comedians like MS Narayana, Srinivas Avasarala, Venu, Dhanaraj and others tested their luck as directors in the past. As per the latest update, young and happening comedian Rahul Ramakrishna who is one of the busiest and highest paid comedians is all set to turn director. Rahul Ramakrishna has completed the script work and he started the casting process. More details about the film will be announced very soon.

