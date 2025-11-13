Young Director turns Rude with his Producer

After scoring a huge blockbuster on his debut, a young director is working with the same producer and same hero in his second film. A massive budget is allocated for the project and the makers have spent a bomb on the pre-production work. The lead actor is already irritated for wasting his time on the sets of the film and the shoot is happening at a snail pace. The young director lost his cool after the producer complained of the heaping up budget. The producer asked him to cut down the budgets in the upcoming schedules as there is a major portion to be shot.

The director vanished away from the office for a week. The team had to convince him and the director returned back after a week. The hero who is already restless has asked the producer to complete the shooting portions of the film before the end of March as he is committed to his next film from April. With nothing much to do, the producer is struggling to control the budgets and complete the film on time. This project is announced for summer 2026 release but it may miss the summer release as per the update.