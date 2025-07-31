Young Hero Troubling Tollywood Directors

A young Tollywood hero who delivered a series of flops bounced back with a decent hit early this year. He is shooting for his next film and it may release this year. The young actor has been troubling a lot of young directors. He has been listening to scripts and is not revealing his decision. He is wasting their time without any confirmation. A debutant had hopes on this actor and this actor who comes from a big family has literally wasted two years of time. After two years, he said that he is not ready to do the film. With nothing much to do, the debut director approached another actor.

This young actor has been holding talks with a director who gave a memorable hit. The director too is in waiting mode for more than a year. This talented actor did not reject the script or accept the film. He suggested changes several times and the director has been in waiting mode for a year. The actor hasn’t finalized or announced his new film. He is playing similar games with several directors. All these directors have met recently and discussed the acts of this young actor. The actor came to know about this and he is left in shock about the meeting.