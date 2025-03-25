Young Mega Actor rejects 100 Scripts

Mega actor Vaisshnav Tej made a sensational debut with Uppena and the film went on to emerge as one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema. He soon did films like Konda Polam, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga and Aadikeshava. All these three films ended up as disasters. His last film Aadikeshava released in the year 2023 and the Mega actor is yet to announce his next film. He has been listening to scripts and he hasn’t locked any new film.

Vaisshnav Tej and his team have rejected over 100 scripts in the past two years. Several top producers have sent scripts to Vaisshnav Tej and the actor rejected them. He also met several young and upcoming directors, writers. The entire Telugu cinema is left in surprise because of the frequent rejections made by the actor. Vaisshnav Tej even met all the top producers in the recent months. The actor is on a hunt for the right script. Though he is extra cautious, this is bringing a huge gap for the actor in his career. He has to pick up an interesting script and announce it soon.