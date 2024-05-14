x
Young music composer announces Divorce

Published on May 14, 2024

Young music composer announces Divorce

Young music director GV Prakash Kumar who is busy with several Tamil and Telugu films announced separation with his wife Saindhavi. After 11 years of togetherness, the star couple announced divorce and released a statement about the same. With the ongoing speculations, GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi announced the news officially. Saindhavi is a playback singer by profession. The star couple requested not to speculate and wanted everyone to respect their privacy.

“After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. For the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other, we kindly ask media friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time. Thank you” posted GV Prakash Kumar on his official social media page.

