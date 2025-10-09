Young Music Sensation for Venkatesh Film

Victory Venkatesh has commenced the shoot of his upcoming movie and it is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Touted to be a family entertainer, the shoot of the film will be wrapped up in quick schedules. Trivikram has been working with Thaman and the duo has delivered some of the best music albums. But in a surprise, young music sensation Harshavardhan Rameshwar who worked for films like Arjun Reddy and Animal is on board to score the music. An official announcement will be made soon.

The music sittings have commenced and a couple of tunes are locked for the project. The film is said to be a clean entertainer with family emotions and ‘Abbayigaru 60 Plus’ is the title considered. The team is yet to finalize the title but they felt that it would be the apt one. Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. The film is aimed for a summer 2026 release.