x
Home > Movie News

Young Producers’ Strategy Works Bigtime

Published on November 25, 2025 by sankar

Young Producers' Strategy Works Bigtime

Investing, promoting and releasing a small film has become quite tough for the producers. There has to be a driven force for the audience to watch small films in theatres. But young producers Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati have come up with a new strategy and they have released small films like Little Hearts and Raju Weds Rambai. Both these films are box-office hits and they posted impressive numbers. All the parties involved with these films made handsome profits.

Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati have picked up completed films and they watched the final cuts. After they are confident that the film will do well, the young producers are investing in the promotions and publicity of the film. They are bearing the release expenses and are planning a proper release for the film. They will be sharing the profits after they recover their investments from these films. The strategy for Little Hearts and Raju Weds Rambai worked well for them.

Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati are in plans to release some more small films in the coming months on this plan.

