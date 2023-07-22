Your father asked you not to enter State, Lokesh reminds Jagan

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s own father, late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, had asked him not to step into the State and this clearly reflects how bad his character is, remarked Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting at Podili in Markapur Assembly segment of the combined Prakasam district during his Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh said that it is highly ridiculous that a criminal talking about character. “It is not my father who asked me not to enter the State but it is your father who strictly ordered you not to step into the State,” Lokesh remarked.

Not only this, Jagan eased his own sister and mother out of his house and termed the killing of his own paternal uncle as a heart stroke, Lokesh said. Jagan has deceived women by not fulfilling the promise made before elections that total prohibition will be imposed if he comes to power, the TDP general secretary observed.

Stating that soon after forming the next government the TDP is planning to launch several welfare programmes in the name of ‘Bhavishaythuku Guarantee’, Lokesh declared that Rs 3,000 per month will be paid to the jobless youth till they get employment. Observing that all the pending posts will be filed immediately after the TDP forms the next government, he said that funds will be allocated to every community as per their population ratio.

Earlier the villagers of Pothavaram narrated their problems to Lokesh that during the Ganesh immersion the local YSRCP leaders attacked them. while cases were registered against them for no fault of theirs. Responding to the villagers, Lokesh said that during Jagan’s rule there is a new trend that cases are being booked against the victims.

“Immediately the TDP is back in power, all such cases will be lifted and a detailed inquiry will be ordered into such incidents,” Lokesh said, adding that the culprits will be taken to task.

When the citizens of the fourth ward of Podili, in a memorandum explained various issues, Lokesh said that the Chief Minister, who is expected to provide basic amenities to the people, including supply of drinking water, is simply ignoring them. Soon after the TDP is back in power all their problems will be resolved on a war-footing basis, Lokesh added.