YouTuber Arrested for Flying Drone at Tirumala Temple

Published on April 16, 2025 by nymisha

YouTuber Arrested for Flying Drone at Tirumala Temple

A Rajasthan-based content creator has landed in serious trouble after breaching strict security protocols at one of India’s most revered religious sites. Anshuman Taneja was caught operating a drone near the Harinama Sankeertana Mandapam in Tirumala on Tuesday evening, causing immediate security concerns at the famous temple complex.
unauthorised
TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) vigilance officials acted promptly upon spotting the unauthorized drone activity. They immediately detained Taneja and confiscated his drone equipment. The case highlights the effectiveness of the temple’s security measures despite the initial breach.

The detained YouTuber now faces legal action as authorities have registered a case against him. The drone has been handed over to local police who have launched a thorough investigation into the incident. This case serves as a reminder that security restrictions at Tirumala are strictly enforced.

Flying drones is completely banned in Tirumala due to the site’s religious significance and security concerns. All vehicles entering the Tirumala hills typically undergo rigorous checks at security checkpoints, making this breach particularly concerning for temple administrators.

The incident has raised questions about how the YouTuber managed to bypass the stringent security measures to bring drone equipment to the restricted temple area.

