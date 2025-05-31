YS Jagan’s Liquor Gang Plays Dumb In SIT Investigation

The Special Investigation Team continues its intensive probe into the massive liquor scam that shook Andhra Pradesh. Today marks another crucial day as investigators prepare to question four key suspects once again at the SIT office in Vijayawada.

Early this morning, authorities moved the four accused persons from Vijayawada jail to a government hospital for mandatory medical checkups. After completing the health examinations, officials transported them directly to the SIT headquarters for the day’s questioning session.

The investigation team, working under SIT Chief Rajasekhar Babu’s guidance, spent nearly eight hours yesterday grilling each suspect separately. The accused include Evan Rajkasi Reddy, Dhanunjaya Reddy, Krishnamohan Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa – all considered central figures in this financial scandal.

Investigators are focusing heavily on tracking the flow of illegal money collected through the scam, which allegedly involves kickbacks worth Rs 3,200 crore during the 2019-2024 period. The SIT team bombarded the suspects with detailed questions about their investments and expensive purchases during this timeframe.

Officials specifically questioned them about luxury car purchases and high-value property acquisitions. They also examined business investments made by family members of the accused, using bank account records as evidence to support their inquiries.

The investigation team has collected comprehensive property registration details covering the period between 2019 and 2024. These official records form the backbone of their questioning strategy, helping them confront the accused with concrete evidence of their financial activities.

However two close aide of YS Jagan, key suspects Krishnamohan Reddy and Dhanunjaya Reddy ,have maintained complete silence during interrogation. Despite facing over 100 questions each, these individuals refused to provide any meaningful responses to the investigators.

When questioned about their meetings with distillery owners, the suspects claimed they never held any formal business discussions. They insisted that any conversations were purely personal in nature and had nothing to do with official liquor policy matters.

The SIT faces significant hurdles in extracting information from these well-educated and alleged deceptive fraudsters. The group includes a retired IAS officer, a former revenue department official, a chartered accountant, and another highly qualified professional. Their educational backgrounds and experience make them skilled at avoiding direct answers during interrogation.

Today’s questioning session represents a critical opportunity for investigators to break through the wall of silence. The SIT has already established the existence of a scam worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore, but they need more concrete evidence linking the accused to specific financial transactions.

The investigation team plans to present additional evidence today, including documented proof of meetings between the accused and key liquor industry figures. They may also adopt a more direct approach, warning the suspects that they could face charges as primary beneficiaries of the illegal scheme. Today’s interrogation could determine whether investigators can build a stronger case against the accused or if they will continue facing the same cunning tactics from the alleged.