Home > Politics

YS Sharmila Claims Her Son is True YSR Heir

Published on September 11, 2025 by swathy

YS Sharmila Claims Her Son is True YSR Heir

Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila strongly defended her efforts to bring her son YS Raja Reddy into politics. She dismissed the allegations made by YSRCP against both herself and her son. Sharmila made it clear that there is no doubt that Raja Reddy is the true political heir of the YS family.

Sharmila did not hold back her criticism of YSRCP’s aggressive reactions. She questioned why the party is so eager to react before her son even enters politics. “Is it fear? Is it insecurity?” she asked pointedly. She reminded everyone that it was YS Rajasekhara Reddy himself who had named her son YS Raja Reddy, emphasizing that no matter how much the YSRCP tries, they cannot change that fact.
YS Sharmila made a strong statement saying that no matter how many attacks or false narratives the YSRCP creates, her son’s political identity remains clear. She mocked YSRCP’s attempts to manipulate videos of Chandrababu Naidu, suggesting that they falsely claimed Raja Reddy’s political entry was due to his influence. Sharmila accused YSRCP of using such tactics as a desperate attempt to influence public opinion. According to her, Raja Reddy’s political entry is based solely on his own merit, not because of any backdoor support.

Questioning Jagan’s Support for RS Candidate

Sharmila also attacked YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for supporting a Rajya Sabha candidate from the opposition. She called this support shameful and accused Jagan of being a puppet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She further claimed that the Reliance Group had a hand in YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s death, and now Jagan is handing over Rajya Sabha seats for Reliance’s benefit. Sharmila questioned whether any ideology from YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s legacy remains, stating that voting for the BJP would be a shameful act. She added that history would remember Jagan not as a leader, but as someone who stabbed YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the back.

Accusations of Political Hypocrisy

YS Sharmila did not stop there. She claimed that YSRCP had supported every BJP bill in parliament. She challenged Jagan to openly admit if YSRCP is indeed a “tail party” of BJP. She pointed out that while BRS in the neighbouring state is silent, YSRCP is aggressively supporting BJP. According to Sharmila, YSRCP has no clear ideology, no real agenda, and no proper political principles. Instead, they are practising political opportunism.

