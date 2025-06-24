x
YS Sharmila Slams YS Jagan and BJP Over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Crisis

Published on June 24, 2025 by swathy

YS Sharmila Slams YS Jagan and BJP Over Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Crisis

AP Congress chief YS Sharmila launched a strong attack on both the central and state governments, especially former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, over the worsening situation at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). She blamed political negligence for the job losses and financial struggles at the plant.

Peaceful Protest Forcefully Stopped

Speaking to the media, Sharmila said police stopped her hunger strike for VSP workers late at night. She asked, “Is there no freedom to protest peacefully in Andhra Pradesh?” She was fighting for 2,000 workers who lost jobs and another 3,000 who are at risk.

Congress Built VSP, Now It’s Being Sold Off

Sharmila recalled that Congress built the VSP, with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and PV Narasimha Rao playing key roles. “Today, VSP is in danger because of poor leadership,” she said, criticizing the BJP government and YSRCP.

Jagan Mohan Reddy Ignored VSP

She strongly criticized YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying he completely ignored VSP during his 5-year rule. “When 2,000 workers were removed, Jagan said nothing. He was busy helping private companies instead of saving VSP,” she said. Sharmila claimed that her father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, would have never allowed this. In 2007, YSR gave ₹2,000 crore to help VSP and provided jobs to 4,000 land-losers.

Jagan’s Gangavaram Port Deal Helps Adani, Not People

Sharmila accused Jagan of selling Gangavaram Port to Adani for only ₹600 crore, while its value was ₹9,000 crore. “Jagan sold a valuable public asset and helped Adani. Now, VSP pays high costs at the Adani-run port. This hurts the plant even more,” she said.

Liquor Mafia and Police Misuse Allegations

On recent liquor mafia controversies, Sharmila slammed Jagan’s public statements against the police. “When he was CM, the police system was misused. Now he talks about liquor scams but avoids any investigation,” she said. She challenged Jagan to face a CBI probe if he is honest. “My father YSR would have gone to the assembly and faced questions proudly,” she added.

Congress Will Never Allow VSP Privatization

Sharmila warned the BJP-led Centre not to privatize VSP. She demanded immediate reinstatement of 2,000 workers, ₹20–25 lakh compensation for land-givers, and allocation of a captive mine to VSP. “Congress founded VSP. We will protect it – even if we have to sacrifice our lives,” she declared.

