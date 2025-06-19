YS Sharmila Slams YS Jagan Over Double Standards

“Why Visit Gambling Suicide Victim’s Family?”

YS Sharmila, APCC chief, has strongly criticized former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent visit to Palnadu, where he met the family of a man who died by suicide due to gambling debts. She questioned the motive behind his visit, asking,”Why glorify such tragedies? Instead of building statues, leaders should address real public issues.”

Blames Jagan for Police Lapses in Rally Tragedy

Sharmila also targeted Jagan over the recent rally stampede that killed two people. “When only 100 were permitted, how did thousands gather? Why did police fail to control the crowd?” She accused the intelligence department of negligence and hinted at BJP-Jagan collusion, alleging that authorities turned a blind eye because the rally had BJP supporters.

“Why No Restrictions on Jagan’s Rallies?”

The Congress leader raised concerns over biased policing, claiming that while Congress faces house arrests for protests on issues like Amaravati and the steel plant, Jagan’s rallies proceed unchecked. “Is it because he’s BJP’s ally? Or is money influencing the system?” she asked.

Demands Action, Focus on Real Issues

Sharmila urged YS Jagan to fight for public welfare instead of “staging political dramas.” She demanded answers on “vanished promises like Special Category Status, Polavaram, and Amaravati’s development.” “The government must punish those responsible for the stampede and stop risking lives for political shows,” she asserted.