YS Sharmila Warns Party Rebels in AP Congress

The Congress party in Andhra Pradesh is facing a serious internal fight. Party President Sharmila is being blamed by senior leaders for not giving proper direction to the party, which is already weak in the state. What started as small disagreements has now become a big rebellion against her.

Sunkara Padmashri, a well-known AICC member, has strongly criticised Sharmila. She says that instead of building the Congress, Sharmila is using her personal issues with her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for political attention. Padmashri also said the party has become even weaker since Sharmila became the leader.

The anti-Sharmila group, led by Padmashri, started collecting signatures to remove her from the PCC chief post. They even sent the petition to the Congress high command, showing how serious the issue is. The tension got worse when Sharmila’s supporters tried to stop a meeting held by Padmashri in Kadapa, causing a big clash inside the party.

Sharmila has not stayed silent. At a meeting with party workers in Kadapa, she gave a strong reply without taking any names. She said the party is like an ocean that sometimes has dirt, and warned that people working against the party would face strict action. Her message was clear: she is ready to act against rebels.

This fight is happening at the worst time for Congress. The party is already struggling in Andhra Pradesh and should be focusing on attacking the ruling alliance. But instead, leaders are fighting each other, confusing the public and making the party look weak. This internal war is helping their political rivals, while damaging Congress’s image even more.