x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

YS Sharmila Warns Party Rebels in AP Congress

Published on June 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot
image
Raid on Mangli Birthday Party
image
NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

YS Sharmila Warns Party Rebels in AP Congress

ys sharmila

The Congress party in Andhra Pradesh is facing a serious internal fight. Party President Sharmila is being blamed by senior leaders for not giving proper direction to the party, which is already weak in the state. What started as small disagreements has now become a big rebellion against her.

Sunkara Padmashri, a well-known AICC member, has strongly criticised Sharmila. She says that instead of building the Congress, Sharmila is using her personal issues with her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for political attention. Padmashri also said the party has become even weaker since Sharmila became the leader.

The anti-Sharmila group, led by Padmashri, started collecting signatures to remove her from the PCC chief post. They even sent the petition to the Congress high command, showing how serious the issue is. The tension got worse when Sharmila’s supporters tried to stop a meeting held by Padmashri in Kadapa, causing a big clash inside the party.

Sharmila has not stayed silent. At a meeting with party workers in Kadapa, she gave a strong reply without taking any names. She said the party is like an ocean that sometimes has dirt, and warned that people working against the party would face strict action. Her message was clear: she is ready to act against rebels.

This fight is happening at the worst time for Congress. The party is already struggling in Andhra Pradesh and should be focusing on attacking the ruling alliance. But instead, leaders are fighting each other, confusing the public and making the party look weak. This internal war is helping their political rivals, while damaging Congress’s image even more.

Next Gali Janardhan Reddy Gets Relief in Mining Scam Case Previous Hari Hara Veera Mallu team wraps up VFX Work
else

TRENDING

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot

Latest

image
Suriya46 hits the floors: First Step Towards Celebration
image
Trivikram unhappy with Allu Arjun’s treatment
image
Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot
image
Raid on Mangli Birthday Party
image
NTR starts Dubbing for War 2

Most Read

image
Gali Janardhan Reddy Gets Relief in Mining Scam Case
image
YS Sharmila Warns Party Rebels in AP Congress
image
AP Police Hunt for Krishnam Raju

Related Articles

Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree