x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSR Congress did not care for Amaravati buildings, says Minister

Published on August 7, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Can Varun Tej dominate Suriya?

YSR Congress did not care for Amaravati buildings, says Minister

minister p narayana about amaravati building

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Dr P Narayana said that the previous YSR Congress government did not care for the buildings in Amaravati in the last five years. The buildings were left to their fate, he said. The unfinished buildings were damaged due to rain and sun, the Minister said.

The expert teams from the IIT Madras and Hyderabad are currently touring Amaravati. These teams are inspecting the unfinished buildings in Amaravati, the Minister said. He further said that they have inspected every structure in Amaravati. They would study the strength of these buildings, the iron and cement used for these buildings. They would also study the possibility of resuming the construction work, the Minister said.

Dr Narayana further said that these IIT teams would submit their report in two phases. They would submit the preliminary report first and the detailed report later. The state government would study these reports and take a call. The state government would follow the suggestions given by these two committees, the minister said.

Also read : YS Sunitha Reddy Seeks Justice for Father’s Murder

The Minister also said that they have started jungle clearance in Amaravati. The government had allocated Rs 36 crore for jungle clearance in Amaravati, the Minister said. He further said that 250 machines were deployed in Amaravati for jungle clearance.

The government would delegate the lands to the government and private institutions, the Minister said. He further said that the government had already allocated lands to various government and private institutions between 2014 and 2019. The government would now hand over the lands to these institutions once the jungle clearance is completed, the Minister said.

The Minister further said that these institutions were asked to start construction of buildings in the lands given to them. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed the government departments and private institutions to start construction work, he said. This government is committed to complete the construction of Amaravati capital in the next five years, the Minister said.

Next Jagan case posted to Nov 11 in Supreme Court Previous AP to introduce new liquor policy from Oct 1
else

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam

Latest

image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Can Varun Tej dominate Suriya?

Most Read

image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range

Related Articles

Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot Things To Do In Karthika Masam Lalitha Photoshoot Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions