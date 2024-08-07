YSR Congress did not care for Amaravati buildings, says Minister

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Dr P Narayana said that the previous YSR Congress government did not care for the buildings in Amaravati in the last five years. The buildings were left to their fate, he said. The unfinished buildings were damaged due to rain and sun, the Minister said.

The expert teams from the IIT Madras and Hyderabad are currently touring Amaravati. These teams are inspecting the unfinished buildings in Amaravati, the Minister said. He further said that they have inspected every structure in Amaravati. They would study the strength of these buildings, the iron and cement used for these buildings. They would also study the possibility of resuming the construction work, the Minister said.

Dr Narayana further said that these IIT teams would submit their report in two phases. They would submit the preliminary report first and the detailed report later. The state government would study these reports and take a call. The state government would follow the suggestions given by these two committees, the minister said.

Also read : YS Sunitha Reddy Seeks Justice for Father’s Murder

The Minister also said that they have started jungle clearance in Amaravati. The government had allocated Rs 36 crore for jungle clearance in Amaravati, the Minister said. He further said that 250 machines were deployed in Amaravati for jungle clearance.

The government would delegate the lands to the government and private institutions, the Minister said. He further said that the government had already allocated lands to various government and private institutions between 2014 and 2019. The government would now hand over the lands to these institutions once the jungle clearance is completed, the Minister said.

The Minister further said that these institutions were asked to start construction of buildings in the lands given to them. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had directed the government departments and private institutions to start construction work, he said. This government is committed to complete the construction of Amaravati capital in the next five years, the Minister said.