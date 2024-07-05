YSR Congress govt did not paint Assembly building, says Speaker

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapathrudu on Friday said that the previous YSR Congress government did not paint even the Assembly building once in five years. He said that the government did not even care for the maintenance of the building.

Speaking to the media persons at the Assembly on the day, Ayyannapathrudu said that he had asked the government to complete the MLA, MLC and ministers’ residential quarters in Amaravati. These buildings would be completed on a war footing, he said.

Amaravati would be one of the top cities in the country and would be a global destination, the speaker said. He further added that the buildings would also look as iconic and would be special for the visitors to see. He said that he had inspected the MLAs residential quarters and interacted with the officials. He told them to complete the quarters at the earliest.

He said that the MLA and MLCs residential quarters would require an investment of Rs 380 crore. They would take at least nine months to be completed, the speaker said. He expressed confidence that the officials would complete the buildings as per schedule.

The construction work was too fast between 2014 and 2019, he said and regretted that the YSR Congress government did not lay even a brick between 2019 and 2024. He said that people have taught a fitting lesson to the YSR Congress for neglecting Amaravati.

Ayyannapathrudu said that Amaravati had been the sentiment of the people of Andhra Pradesh. The Telugu-speaking people across the world loved Amaravati and have invested in Amaravati. They suffered financially and psychologically during the YSR Congress regime as the government did not make any move to construct the capital city.

He said that people have invested more and the farmers have given their lands to the government. The farmers of Amaravati have also fought with the government for development of Amaravati for the past five years. Their dreams have come true with the victory of the TDP-led NDA government in the state, the speaker said.