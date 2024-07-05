x
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Home > Politics > YSR Congress govt did not paint Assembly building, says Speaker

YSR Congress govt did not paint Assembly building, says Speaker

Published on July 5, 2024

Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapathrudu on Friday said that the previous YSR Congress government did not paint even the Assembly building once in five years. He said that the government did not even care for the maintenance of the building.

Speaking to the media persons at the Assembly on the day, Ayyannapathrudu said that he had asked the government to complete the MLA, MLC and ministers’ residential quarters in Amaravati. These buildings would be completed on a war footing, he said.

Amaravati would be one of the top cities in the country and would be a global destination, the speaker said. He further added that the buildings would also look as iconic and would be special for the visitors to see. He said that he had inspected the MLAs residential quarters and interacted with the officials. He told them to complete the quarters at the earliest.

He said that the MLA and MLCs residential quarters would require an investment of Rs 380 crore. They would take at least nine months to be completed, the speaker said. He expressed confidence that the officials would complete the buildings as per schedule.

The construction work was too fast between 2014 and 2019, he said and regretted that the YSR Congress government did not lay even a brick between 2019 and 2024. He said that people have taught a fitting lesson to the YSR Congress for neglecting Amaravati.

Ayyannapathrudu said that Amaravati had been the sentiment of the people of Andhra Pradesh. The Telugu-speaking people across the world loved Amaravati and have invested in Amaravati. They suffered financially and psychologically during the YSR Congress regime as the government did not make any move to construct the capital city.

He said that people have invested more and the farmers have given their lands to the government. The farmers of Amaravati have also fought with the government for development of Amaravati for the past five years. Their dreams have come true with the victory of the TDP-led NDA government in the state, the speaker said.

