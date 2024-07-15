x
Home > Politics

YSR Congress govt robbed lands, mines, forest, says Naidu

Published on July 15, 2024

YSR Congress govt robbed lands, mines, forest, says Naidu

The YSR Congress government had robbed mines, lands and forest in the last five years, said chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He released the white paper on Monday on land grabbing and forest exploitation during the YSR Congress government.

He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders have grabbed lands in Ongole, Visakhapatnam and Chittoor in the last five years. They have taken lands for the party offices across the state, he said. Assigned lands also they grabbed from the poor and innocent people, he said. They conspired to rob the lands from the people in the name of the Land Titling Act, he alleged.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSR Congress leaders have grabbed Hayagreeva lands in Visakhapatnam. They also tried to rob the lands belonging to the Ramanaidu Studio, he alleged. Daspalla lands were also grabbed by the YSR Congress leaders, where they built houses. Former MP M V V Satyanarayana led the land grabbing in Visakhapatnam, Naidu alleged.

The chief minister further alleged that the YSR Congress leaders have also tried to grab Rs 101 crore worth of lands in Ongole. He said that they have booked cases in the Ongole lands issue and an investigation is in progress. They have also grabbed lands in Tirupati and Renigunta, the chief minister said. They have resorted to an unlimited number of land grabs in Tirupathi, he said.

The YSR Congress leaders have tried to grab 782 acres of land in Chittoor, Chandrababu Naidu said. He further alleged that they have got pattas for 982 acres of land in Punganuru.

Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSR Congress leaders have decided where the Jagananna colony should come. They used to buy the land much before the government decided the location at cheaper prices. Later, those lands were given for Jagananna Colony, he said. He alleged that they have made a lot of money from the government for the lands given to the colonies, he alleged.

Chandrababu Naidu said that this government would order an enquiry into the land procurement for the Jagananna colonies across the state. He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders have colluded with the officials and purchased the lands at cheaper prices. The same lands were given to the government for the Jagananna Colonies, he alleged.

The chief minister further said that they have robbed mines and forests across the state. There is no account for mining activity in the state in the last five years, he alleged. He further said that the government would conduct an inquiry into the mining activity in the last five years and take action against those involved in the illegal mining.

