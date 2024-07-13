YSR Congress has no connection with YSR, says Sharmila

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila said that there is no connection between late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and the YSR Congress party. She said that the YSR Congress had destroyed every dream of the late leader. Because of this, people have defeated the YSR Congress in the recent general election to the state Assembly, she said.

Speaking to media at Andhra Rathna Bhavan, Sharmila said the YSR Congress had ignored the Jalayagnam of the late leader. The YSR Congress could not complete the Polavaram project, she said. She further said that the YSR Congress also ignored the fee reimbursement, which was close to the heart of the late leader. The YSR Congress government kept Rs 4,000 crore arrears in the fee reimbursement scheme, she alleged. She also alleged that the government did not pay for the eggs and uniforms to the students during the last five years.

She further said that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was also close to the heart of Dr Rajasekhar Reddy. YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy did nothing to save this project while being the chief minister of the state for five years, she said. She alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy did not take up the issue to save the steel plant from being privatized.

Sharmila further said that the YSR Congress is closely associated with the BJP in national politics. The YSR Congress has supported every bill of the BJP in the last five years, she said. The YSR Congress also gave importance and different posts to the BJP leaders and the traders. The BJP leaders enjoyed power in the state in the last five years, she said.

She further alleged that the YSR Congress did not ask for the special category status in the last five years. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as chief minister of the state, did not mount pressure on the Centre for the special category status, she said. The interests of the state were completely ignored during the last five years of the YSR Congress government, she said.

She also alleged that the YSR Congress is still behind the BJP in Delhi politics. She said that the YSR Congress supported the BJP in the speaker election, even though the BJP leaders did not ask for it. She said that Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Jagan Mohan Reddy were supporting the BJP for their own politics and not for the state.