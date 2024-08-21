YSR Congress looted Visakhapatnam, says Minister Kollu

Andhra Pradesh minister for excise Kollu Ravindra on Wednesday alleged that the previous YSR Congress government had exploited Visakhapatnam. He said that the YSR Congress leaders have looted Visakhapatnam in the last five years.

Ravindra worshipped Lord Appanna Swamy at Simhachalam on the day. The temple executive officer and other officials, priests welcomed the minister with temple rituals. Later, speaking to media persons, the minister said that the YSR Congress leaders have grabbed lands belonging to the government and even private. They have laid their hands on any land that was found vacant in the city and its suburbs, the minister said.

The Minister said that the YSR Congress leaders did not leave mines, sand, hills and plain lands in north Andhra region. They looted and grabbed every piece of land, the minister said. He said that the people of north Andhra region have watched the YSR Congress leaders exploiting the region. It was for this region the people have rejected the YSR Congress, the Minister said.

He also alleged that the YSR Congress leaders have looted people and built palaces on the Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam. He wondered why they have built so many palaces with public money. He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders wanted to live in those palaces forever. They believed that people would vote for them and give them power for another five years, the minister said.

The minister also said that the YSR Congress leaders have not only looted north Andhra region, but also exploited every district. They have grabbed lands, exploited minerals and looted the exchequer, the minister said.

The five years rule of YSR Congress was marked by exploitation, the minister said. He asserted that people in the state have watched the exploitation of the YSR Congress leaders and taught them a fitting lesson. The YSR Congress Party’s strength was reduced to 11 in the Assembly from 151, he said.

The Minister further said that this government would order an enquiry into the looting and land grabbing by the YSR Congress leaders in the last five years. He said that the government would bring everyone into book and punish everyone.