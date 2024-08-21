YSR Congress neglected projects, says Anam

Minister for Endowments, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, on Wednesday alleged that the previous YSR Congress government had neglected the irrigation projects in the state. He said that the YSR Congress government did not care for the irrigation projects in the last five years.

The Minister addressed a press conference in Nellore on the day along with MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and other TDP leaders. He alleged that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had no knowledge of irrigation projects. He also said that Jagan Mohan Reddy did not even listen to the experts. He destroyed the irrigation projects in the last five years, the minister said.

The Minister said that the present NDA government had evolved a plan to take up repairs to the Somasila project. The repairs would be completed by the next agriculture season, the minister said. He said that this government would restore the glory of the project. He said that the Somasila project received minor damages due to heavy rains two years ago. However, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government did not care for it and did not take up repair works, he said.

Also Read : NDA govt will complete Polavaram project, says Minister

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on learning about the damage caused to the Somasila project had visited the project site and examined the damage. He had directed the officials to complete the repairs at the earliest, the Minister said. He further said that Chandrababu Naidu did not visit the Somasila project behind the curtains or did not cut any tree like Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past. He said that Chandrababu Naidu had come to the project site openly and had even interacted with the farmers at the project site.

The Minister said that Chandrababu Naidu had given a schedule to the officials to complete the project damage works. The officials were also given funds by the chief minister, Ramanarayana Reddy said. He expressed confidence that the officials would follow the schedule given by the chief minister.

The Minister also said that the government had come up with a plan to take water to the Rallapadu project. He said that people in Tirupati would get drinking water with the project.