x
Switch to: తెలుగు
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
View all stories
Home > Politics

YSR Congress neglected projects, says Anam

Published on August 21, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu differs with Infosys Narayana Murthy on work hours
image
Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster
image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More

YSR Congress neglected projects, says Anam

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Fires on Jagan

Minister for Endowments, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, on Wednesday alleged that the previous YSR Congress government had neglected the irrigation projects in the state. He said that the YSR Congress government did not care for the irrigation projects in the last five years.

The Minister addressed a press conference in Nellore on the day along with MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and other TDP leaders. He alleged that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had no knowledge of irrigation projects. He also said that Jagan Mohan Reddy did not even listen to the experts. He destroyed the irrigation projects in the last five years, the minister said.

The Minister said that the present NDA government had evolved a plan to take up repairs to the Somasila project. The repairs would be completed by the next agriculture season, the minister said. He said that this government would restore the glory of the project. He said that the Somasila project received minor damages due to heavy rains two years ago. However, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government did not care for it and did not take up repair works, he said.

Also Read : NDA govt will complete Polavaram project, says Minister

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on learning about the damage caused to the Somasila project had visited the project site and examined the damage. He had directed the officials to complete the repairs at the earliest, the Minister said. He further said that Chandrababu Naidu did not visit the Somasila project behind the curtains or did not cut any tree like Jagan Mohan Reddy in the past. He said that Chandrababu Naidu had come to the project site openly and had even interacted with the farmers at the project site.

The Minister said that Chandrababu Naidu had given a schedule to the officials to complete the project damage works. The officials were also given funds by the chief minister, Ramanarayana Reddy said. He expressed confidence that the officials would follow the schedule given by the chief minister.

The Minister also said that the government had come up with a plan to take water to the Rallapadu project. He said that people in Tirupati would get drinking water with the project.

Next Two Mega Blasts Loading Previous Mangalagiri Police issue notices to YSRCP office
else

TRENDING

image
Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster
image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More

Latest

image
Chandrababu differs with Infosys Narayana Murthy on work hours
image
Robinhood One More Time Song: Instant Chartbuster
image
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Pushed Again
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Veteran Tollywood Lyricist is no More

Most Read

image
Chandrababu differs with Infosys Narayana Murthy on work hours
image
Elon Musk, Chandrababu, YS Jagan, KA Paul and interesting chat in SC
image
Tribal student Shailaja’s death raises serious concerns

Related Articles

HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Uttarakhand Shooting Hebah Patel Stylish Look In Black Raashii Khanna Poses In White Suit MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp