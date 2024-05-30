YSR Congress will create violence on counting day, says Nagababu

Jana Sena general secretary and film actor K Nagababu on Thursday cautioned his party activists not to get provoked by the YSR Congress leaders across the state on the day of counting, on June 4. In a video message, Nagababu wanted the Jana Sena leaders and activists to restrain from indulging in any sort of violence.

Nagababu said that the YSR Congress is losing the election. He said that the alliance parties would form the next government. The fear of losing the election would create frustration among the YSR Congress leaders, he said. He said that the YSR Congress leaders and the cadre would create violence anywhere in the state.

Nagababu wanted the alliance leaders also to restrain from reacting to the YSR Congress leaders’ provocative actions and statements on the day of counting. He wanted them to ignore the YSR Congress on that particular day. He further claimed that the YSR Congress would be washed out of the state politics after the results.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, held a teleconference with the party leaders on the arrangements for the counting. He is scheduled to meet the party counting agents in the party Mangalagiri office on Friday. He is likely to give directions to the party counting agents to ensure that they remain in the counting centre till the last vote is counted.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is also arriving at the party office in Mangalagiri on Friday. He would be meeting his party leaders in the party office. He is also likely to meet the party counting agents on the day.

Jana Sena chief would be sitting in his party office on the day of counting and watching the election trends. The Jana Sena and TDP are confident of forming the next government in the state. They are expecting around 110 to 130 Assembly seats for the alliance out of the 175 seats.