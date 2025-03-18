x
Politics

YSRCP Activists Create Chaos at Festival, Attack Police Officers

Published on March 18, 2025

YSRCP Activists Create Chaos at Festival, Attack Police Officers

Violence erupted in Penuganchiprol, NTR district when YSRCP party workers turned aggressive against police during the Tirupatamma festival celebrations. What began as a procession dispute ended with four police officers suffering serious injuries after being pelted with stones.

While YSRCP activists have previously targeted alliance leaders, this incident marks an alarming escalation as they’ve now attacked law enforcement officials. The violence occurred when police tried to manage several processions heading toward the Tirupatamma temple. When officers stopped a YSRCP-affiliated group to prevent overcrowding, party workers responded with violence.

Jaggayyapet CI Venkateswarlu suffered head injuries during the stone-pelting, while three other police personnel also sustained serious wounds. All injured officers were rushed to Nandigama Government Hospital for treatment. Several TDP workers were also injured in the melee.Officers equipped with helmets and safety gear quickly moved in to disperse the violent crowd. ACPs Tilak, Ram Chander, Prasad Rao, and CIs Venkateswarlu and L. Naidu took control of the situation and restored order.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita expressed strong displeasure over the incident. She instructed Vijayawada CP Rajasekhar Babu to file cases against all individuals responsible for the attack. The minister also checked on the condition of the injured CI Venkateswarlu and directed officials to provide quality medical care to all injured personnel. She warned that attacks on police officers performing their duties would not be tolerated.

