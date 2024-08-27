x
YSRCP Advantage Amid Janasena Enthusiasm

Published on August 27, 2024

YSRCP Advantage Amid Janasena Enthusiasm

ysrcp vs janasena

Allu Arjun’s comments at the Maruti Nagar Subramanyam pre-release event, directed at his critics, have sparked enthusiasm among Janasena cadre. Allu Arjun had campaigned for his friend Shilpa Chandra Kishora Reddy before the election. His recent comments about doing anything for friends at the pre-release event were seen as a response to naysayers.

However, in this perceived conflict between the Allu family and the Mega family, the YSRCP party is benefiting. YSRCP has taken advantage of the situation and started criticizing the Janasena party and its leaders on social media. YSRCP is projecting Allu Arjun as their own leader and misleading the public about the nature of the conflict.

The actual fact is that Allu Arjun did not campaign for YSRCP; he only showed support for his friend just before election day. Later, Arjun even participated in a TDP Tadipatri MLA event.

Janasena will not benefit by adding more fuel to this controversy. In this whole scenario of Allu vs Mega, the primary beneficiary will be YSRCP. If Janasena realizes this, there will be no opportunity for YSRCP to further escalate the controversy.

-Sanyogita

