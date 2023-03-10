YSRCP alluring teachers, graduates in MLC polls, says Chandrababu

When the TDP was in power in the State, the party had given highest respect for teachers and even introduced an online transfer system for them to avoid political interference. But now, the State Government is drafting the teachers for security duty at liquor shops, former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, observed on Friday.

Interacting online with jobless youth, doctors, lawyers, and teachers during the ‘CBN Connect’ programme, Chandrababu Naidu expressed serious concern that the ruling YSRCP is alluring the teachers and graduates to get their votes in the ongoing Legislative Council elections for the Teachers and Graduates constituencies.

Responding to one of the participants, Chandrababu said that he had treated the teachers with utmost respect as they are part of the administration.

“I have done proper justice for them even in payment of salaries and now the whole teaching community is being subjected to humiliation in various ways. The less said the better regarding the private teachers,” Chandrababu observed.

He felt the need to provide financial security to the advocates and also house-site to them. “Once we are in the government, we will solve all these issues,” he noted.

Making a fervent appeal to all of them to defeat the YSRCP candidates in the ongoing Council polls, Chandrababu Naidu wanted the transfer of second choice votes only between the TDP and the PDF candidates. “Do not fall victim to the allurements,” Chandrababu Naidu added.