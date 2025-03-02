x
YSRCP and 85 Lakh Tons of Garbage

Published on March 2, 2025 by nymisha

AP Minister Narayana has criticized the previous YSRCP government for leaving behind 85 lakh tons of garbage across the state. Speaking in Nellore, he stated that his government is currently working to clean up this waste with a target to complete the removal by October this year.

Narayana inaugurated a garbage removal program at Allipuram dumping yard in Nellore. MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, NUDA Chairman Kotam Reddy Srinivasulu Reddy, and Corporation officials attended the event.

Minister Narayana clarified that they will remove all accumulated waste in the state according to NGT regulations. “The YSRCP government, before our NDA government took over, left behind 85 lakh tons of garbage in this state. The Chief Minister has given clear instructions that for people to remain healthy, this waste must be eliminated,” he said.

He mentioned that Nellore has two dumping yards at Allipuram and Danthaluru. “While some officials say it will take six months to clear, I want to complete the task in four months,” he added.

Narayana further criticized the previous administration, calling it a “garbage government that imposed garbage tax.” He revealed that out of the 85 lakh tons of waste, about 30 lakh tons have already been cleared since the new government took charge, with 55 lakh tons still remaining to be cleared by October 2, 2025.

